Transforming education sector: 15 Science labs completed

Severious Kale-Dery Nov - 21 - 2023 , 07:35

The Ministry of Education has completed the refurbishment, rehabilitation and the construction of 15 new science laboratories in some senior high schools (SHSs) in the country.

These are part of 36 of such laboratories in some SHSs across the country that the Ministry is working on as part of its agenda to promote science education.

Some of the fully refurbished and furnished laboratories can be found in Accra Academy and Lashibi SHSs in the Greater Accra Region, two in Wesley Girls in the Central Region, Okuapeman and Aburi Girls' SHS both in the Eastern Region.

There are also two in the Anglican SHS, two in St Louis and one in Bosomtwe SHS, all in the Ashanti Region, Aflao E-Block SHS in the Volta Region and St James SHS in the Bono Region.

Others

Six others are between 90 and 95 per cent complete and they include the Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS, Abuakwa State College, the Opoku Ware SHS and the Awaso Model SHS, which are all 90 per cent complete.

The remaining two, the Kpasenkpe Model SHS and the Abomosu STEM School are both 95 per cent complete, while the Bosomtwe Oyoko Community Senior School and the Osei Adutwum SHS are 65 per cent complete and the one at the Presby Boys SHS, Legon is 45 per cent complete.

With the exception of the one at the Tamale SHS, which is still at the design stage and that of the Weija Model SHS, which is also 30 per cent, the remaining 10 are 40 per cent complete.

Those that are 40 per cent complete are the Ofori Panin SHS, Acherensua SHS, Nkawie Senior High Technical School, the Pentecost SHS and Mansen SHS.

The rest are the Sogakope SHS, Bosomtwe SHS (2nd), the Akrodie SHS, the Dabaa Model SHS and the Fiapre SHS.

Transformation

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the government was spearheading a monumental transformation in the country’s education sector.

“The government's unwavering commitment to innovation and modernisation has led to a significant overhaul in school infrastructure, particularly the establishment and enhancement of modern laboratories in SHS throughout the country,” he said.

He said one of the flagship initiatives of the government had been the strategic investment in the establishment of modern laboratories in SHS across the country.

Departure

He explained that the construction of those modern laboratories represented a departure from the conventional educational setup, stressing that they were equipped with cutting-edge technology, advanced equipment, and resources necessary to facilitate hands-on learning experiences for students.

The minister said those laboratories provided a conducive environment for practical experiments and scientific exploration.

He added that, “they serve as hubs for innovation, allowing students to delve deeper into scientific principles, conduct experiments, and apply theoretical knowledge in a real-world context.

Dr Adutwum said the aim was to modernise those spaces, ensuring that they met international standards and catered to the evolving needs of a 21st century education.

He said the concerted effort to upgrade the facilities had revitalised educational spaces, ensuring that they met contemporary standards and facilitated effective teaching and learning.

Bridging the gap

“By providing access to modern laboratory facilities, the administration aims to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, preparing students for academic excellence and success in the digital age.