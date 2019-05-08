Train fares reduced to GH₵3

The Ministry of Railways Development has reduced the GH₵5 flat train fare to GH₵3.
This, according to the sector Minister, Mr Joe Ghartey, is to increase patronage of the railway service.
Taking his turn at the Meet the Press Series orgainsed by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Ghartey acknowledge that patronage of the train service has not following the launch of the Accra-Tema train shuttle service has not been the best.
“Patronage I must confess could have been better. We’ve tasked the Railway Company to look at it…and even with the GH₵3 per person, they’ll look at it,” he said.
“They won’t look at it in terms of reducing but I agree with you that a flat rate has its own problems. And you must put in system that allows people to pay different rates for different rides. It is work in progress,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mr Ghartey noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given approval for the Ministry to use $230 million to purchase rolling stocks in line with the master plan to revamp the railway sector.
The term rolling stock in the rail transport industry refers to any vehicles that move on a railway, including both powered and unpowered vehicles, such as locomotives, railroad cars, coaches, and wagons.
