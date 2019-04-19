The medical drones to start working in Ghana on Tuesday April 23

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for the distribution of essential emergency medical supplies to various health facilities across the country is set to begin full operations on Tuesday.
This is to pave the way for the official launch on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Prior to the official launch on Wednesday, Zipline, on Tuesday, will officially fly its first drone to deliver vaccines to the New Tafo Hospital in the Eastern Region.
The first deployment would take place at Zipline's first distribution center at Omenako, a town in the Suhum municipality in the Eastern Region on Wednesday.
"On Tuesday, 23rd, we will officially launch the very first drone which will deliver vaccines that will be administered to patients at New Tafo hospital." Zipline announced.
The Omenako project site, the first of four to be constructed in the country, will serve areas within the Eastern Region, including the Afram Plains, the Volta Region, parts of Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions.
Among the emergency medical supplies to be distributed are blood and other medications on request from a medical facility within designated areas.
Zipline, the US-based company has been contracted by the government to execute the project.
The project is expected to help transform Ghana’s health delivery system.
It is expected to be a major complement for the health sector because it will help deliver emergency essential drugs and blood to deprived areas of the country effectively, faster and relatively cheaper.