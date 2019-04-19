21,000 condoms for Kwahu Easter revellers

More than 21,000 condoms are being distributed to revellers at the Kwahu Easter festival.
A family health non-governmental organization, Total Health, is leading the campaign known as "Hi five" to distribute the condoms to revellers.
Revellers who turned up at the paragliding site received at least five condoms each.
Apart from the free condoms, Unichem Ghana Limited was also selling condoms at GHc 5.
An official of the company told Graphic Online that they had brought 3,000 pieces of condoms to Kwahu.
A lead marketing person for Total Health at Kwahu, Mr Silas Ashitey said the USAID sponsored campaign was meant mainly for family planning.
He said apart from the paragliding site, the group would share more condoms at the site of the night jams.
“People need to be protected but our ultimate aim is family planning, “ he said.
Condoms are made from latex or polyurethane. When used properly, they are 98% effective in preventing Sexually Transmitted Infections and unplanned pregnancy.