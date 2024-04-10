T T Brothers supports Tema SOS Village

Emmanuel Quaye Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:32

T T Brothers Limited, dealers in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, has presented assorted items to the SOS Village at Tema.

The items included 15 cartons of fruit juice, cartons of bottled water, five gallons of cooking oil and 15 bags of rice. Presenting the items, the Secretary of T T Brothers Ltd, Juliana Aba Bilson, said the donation formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility to society.

More support

She said the company was planning to extend its humanitarian activities to other needy institutions in the country. Ms Bilson told journalists on the sidelines of the donation that the company would introduce some new products that would be of health benefit to their customers.

Grateful

A mother representative of the Tema SOS Village, Suzie Dzre, who received the items on behalf of the children, expressed the institution’s gratitude to the management and staff of TT Brothers for their continued assistance to the orphanage.

She expressed the hope that other benevolent organisations would come to their aid. She said currently, the institution has 132 children at the orphanage, and more support from other organisations would help them to meet some of the financial obligations. The company has been donating to the orphanage twice a year for the past 22 years.