Suspects in JB Danquah Adu murder committed to stand retrial

The Accra Central District Court has committed Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, the two men linked with the murder of a former MP for Abuakwa-North,Mr J. B Danquah - Adu, to stand trial at the High Court.
This is the second time the two will stand trial at the High Court. The Attorney - General on May 29, 2017 filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue with the first trial.
During the committal proceedings on Wednesday, the prosecutor, Ms Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney , charged Asiedu and Bosso with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu was separately charged with murder and robbery .
Ms Batse informed the court that the state would call 11 witnesses and also rely on 29 exhibits to prove its case at the trial.
Presenting the facts of the case, Ms Batse said Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree, but due to a misunderstood, Bosso did not partake in the act.
According to her, Asiedu went to the MP’s house on February 9, 2016 around 1 am and robbed him of his three mobile phones.
She said Asiedu stabbed Mr Danquah- Adu in the process leading to his death.
She added that Asiedu gave two of the phones to a repairer to unlock but the repairer saw blood stains on the phone and reporter the matter to the police.