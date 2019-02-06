Govt sets up Commission of Inquiry into Ayawaso West by-election violence

Government has set up a Commission of Inquiry into the events of last Thursday’s Ayawso West Wuogon by-election.
The Commission, chaired by Justice Emile Short, has been tasked among other things “to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to the events and associated violence” of the by-election.
A statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the Commission has also been tasked to identify any person responsible for or who was involved in the events, associated violence and injuries.
The Commission is also required to inquire into any matter which it considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and associated violence and injuries.
The Commission of Inquiry is expected to submit within one month its report to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The report, the statement said, should contain the findings of the Commission, recommendations, as well as include appropriate sanctions, if any.
Other members of the Commission are Mr Ernest Kofi Abotsi, former Dean of the Faculty of Law of GIMPA; Secretary, Mrs Henrientta Mensah Bonsu and Mr Patrick K. Acheampong; Members.