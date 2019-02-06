Two before court for alleged narcotic drug dealing

Two men have been put before an Accra circuit court for allegedly dealing in narcotic drugs.
Twenty-two year old Eric Kofi Ofori and Nurudini Mohammed Jordan were charged Wednesday, February 6, for possessing narcotic drug without lawful authority.
They both pleaded not guilty.
The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded them in police custody and fixed February 20, 2019 for hearing.
Prosecution’s case
Prosecution says on January 5, 2019, the Anti-Galamsey Task force also known as Operation Galmstop based in Accra, while on their usual routine operation to stop the menace of Galamsey activities at Akyem Apinamang in the Eastern region, spotted Eric Kofi Ofori at a mining site carrying narcotic drugs in a backpack.
According to the prosecution, Eric upon his arrest was carrying a multi coloured bag containing 11 wraps of dried leaves and a quantity of dried leaves in a black polythene bag.
Eric also had in his possession 78 wraps of a brownish, powdered substance and 13 wraps of rocky stones and 12 tramadol (225mg) tablets.
Other items found on him were packets of different kinds of cigarettes, chewing gum, boxes of matches lighter, torchlight and cash in coins and notes totalling GH¢34.30 pesewas.
“He was handed over to the police, together with the exhibits”, the prosecution stated.
The prosecution added that on January 6, 2019, Nurudini Mohammed Jordan was also arrested at the Apinamang police station when he went there with two other people to settle a case of supplying the drugs to Eric.
“On 24/1/2019 the case was handed over to the drug law enforcement unit at the CID headquarters, Accra for continuation of the investigation and the exhibits are being prepared to be forwarded to the forensic science laboratory for examination and report” the prosecution added.