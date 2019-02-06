Power Bible College turns out maiden graduates

There was jubilation and shouts of praise to God at the Shepherd's Cathedral of the King Power Family International (KPFI) Church at Odorkor Tipper in Accra during a ceremony to pass out the first batch of graduates of the Power Bible College.
Seventy personalities drawn from KPFI and other churches received certificates at the event.
Started in mid-July 2018, the college is an arm of J.K. Bentil Ministries, an outreach and philanthropic outfit founded by Bishop Justice Kojo Bentil, Head Pastor of KPFI.
Core mandate
Its core mandate is to train ministers of the gospel, head pastors, prophets, evangelists, teachers, church leaders, church workers and individuals with the belief and conviction of God's calling upon their lives.
In a speech read on his behalf by Rev. Edwin Langmer, resident pastor at the KPFI headquarters, Bishop Bentil congratulated the graduates for working hard and consistently to acquire useful knowledge for impartation to the world.
"You should not see this graduation as an end in itself but rather, as a means to show that you have been certified and filled with the spirit of the Most High God for service in His presence," Bishop Bentil said.
Principal
The Principal of the school, Minister Gladstone Agbakpe, said the content for the fee-free, six-month intensive course included Theology, Psychology, Ethics, Counselling, Social Media in Christian Ministry and Evangelism.
"Since instructions are in English, the basic qualification needed is the ability to read and write and also communicate in English. We are hoping that within a reasonable period, we will add diploma and degree courses," stated Minister Agbakpe, who is also a Clinical Psychologist and a university lecturer.
Class representative
The class representative, Minister Peter Eghan, praised Bishop Bentil for his foresight in establishing and providing the necessary facilities for the smooth running of the school.
He appreciated the sacrifices made by the teaching staff and said the graduates had been well-equipped to go out and bring people into the House of God.
Exhortation
In a brief exhortation to the graduates, Dr Francois Rose-Innes told them the knowledge they had gained was so valuable and precious that they should hang onto it for the rest of their lives.
"Knowledge is an asset but if you only have the theory, you are like a bird with a broken wing. If you, however, take the next step and apply that theory, then you will become the eagle that the Power Bible College created," he said to loud applause from everyone in the large auditorium.
Rev. Mrs Pearl Bentil, Vice-President of J.K. Bentil Ministries, prayed for the graduates and urged them to step out and put smiles on the faces of the broken hearted in the society.
Music ministration for the programme was provided by Pastor Ruby and the New Vessel.