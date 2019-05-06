Armed robbers attack University of Ghana student on campus

Suspected armed robbers on Sunday dawn attacked and injured a final year Psychology student of the University of Ghana on campus.
Daniel Osei, who was butchered on his arms and head sustained several cutlass wounds and currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
Daniel Osei is a student at the Accra City Campus of the University but resides at the Evandy Hostel.
He was in the company of some other colleagues who had gone out at down to go look for food to eat after studying deep into the night.
They were reportedly attacked by persons suspected to be armed robbers along the road leading from Pentagon to the Evandy hostel which is situated on the campus of the University.
The other colleagues of Osei managed to flee the attack unharmed.