Sokode-Etoe embarks on GH¢1.2m health centre project

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 06 - 2024 , 09:22

The people of Sokode-Etoe in the Ho municipality, through self-help, have embarked on a GH¢ 1.234 million health centre project.

Advertisement

When completed, the facility will have three consulting rooms, an out-patients’ department, a male, female and children’s ward each with 10 beds, maternity wing, an X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging units, and a conference room.

The sod-cutting was performed by a public health expert and member of the Governing Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Dr Mark Amexo, last Wednesday.

Dr Amexo said the project was most appropriate in its timing, adding that it bore testimony to the development focus of the people in the community. The health centre, he said, would definitely lift the social status of Sokode-Etoe to greater heights and attract other development activities to the area.

“This will become the heartbeat of Sokode,” he predicted.

Health needs

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson, commended the people of Sokode-Etoe for complementing the government’s efforts to attend to the health needs of the people and pledged to add a staff bungalow for the physician assistant who would be posted to the centre.

A research consultant and member of the project planning committee, Professor Beloved Mensah Dzomeku, said Sokode-Etoe was now becoming the choice of retirement homes for many pensioners, and was expanding physically and in population, as a result.

In that regard, the health needs of the community would also increase, hence, the need for a bigger health facility in addition to the existing CHPS compound, he explained.

The chairman of the project planning committee, Billy Sunnu, said the health centre would have the capacity to handle not only cases from Sokode-Etoe, but also cases from the entire Sokode Traditional Area and surrounding communities, as well as the regional capital, Ho.

He gave an assurance that the project which would be implemented with local labour would be completed in a year.

The Paramount Chief of the Sokode Traditional Area, Togbe Fiakoku III, said the project had given a cause for joy and more good tidings for the community, as health was wealth.