Sherry Ayittey passes on at age 75

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jul - 22 - 2023 , 17:05

Sherry Hanny Ayittey, a former minister of state has passed on at age 75.

Her death was announced by her family in a press statement dated Saturday, July 22, 2023.

"The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announce with deep sorry the death of their beloved and sister, Hon Hanny Sherry Ayittey on July 22, 2023".

STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY