Residents of Akyem Oda municipality receive free medical examination

The Akyem Oda Community Hospital, in collaboration with the Alexander Akwasi Acquah Foundation, last Thursday launched a programme at Akyem Oda dubbed: ‘Community Health Trail’, with a support package of GH¢150,000 to provide free medical screening and medication for residents in the Oda community.
Medical personnel recruited for the programme will spend one week in each of the 18 electoral areas in the municipality. Those found to have medical complications will be referred to hospitals for expert treatment.
NHIS registration
The programme, which has taken off, will end on August 23 this year.
The two institutions have also taken it upon themselves to register people not yet registered with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), as well as renew the registration of those whose NHIS cards have expired. All these will be done free of charge.
At the launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the two institutions, Mr Akwasi Acquah, said his decision to provide free health care to the people of Oda was part of the corporate social responsibility activities of the institutions to the community in which they operated.
Ghana News Headlines
Scholarships
According to Mr Acquah, he would provide more social interventions this year to create jobs and contribute to empowering people in the municipality economically.
The Birim Central Development Planning Officer, Mr Awudu Azizu, who deputised for the Municipal Chief Executive, said the assembly would collaborate with both the Community Hospital and the Alexander Akwasi Acquah Foundation to promote quality health care and education for the people in the municipality.
He said steps were far advanced to construct a modern clinic at Oda Community 6.
The General Manager of the Oda Community Hospital, Mr Eric Kofi Ansah, urged residents of all the 18 electoral areas to take advantage of the exercise and get themselves medically examined in order for them to healthily plan their lives.
Commendation
The Krontihene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyereh, commended Mr Acquah for establishing six hospitals and two mortuaries across the country.
He urged residents of Oda to patronise the health screening exercise to gain knowledge of their health status.
Obrempong Kyereh urged assembly members in the various electoral areas in the municipality to put in extra hard work, including mobilising the people to rid their areas of filth.
“When the environment is clean, it staves off disease outbreaks,” he said.
The programme launch was attended by people from all walks of life, including nurses, religious leaders and departmental and agency heads in the municipality.
Background
The Oda Community Hospital was established by Mr Akwasi Acquah six years ago to reduce congestion at the Oda Government Hospital.
He also set up the Kotokuman Education Endowment Fund last year which offered scholarships to 10 tertiary students from the municipality.
He has disclosed that 20 students will benefit from the scholarship this year.