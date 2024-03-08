Renaming Tamale International Airport: Who is Naa Yakubu Tali?

The history of the struggle for independence and journey to constitutional rule cannot be told without credit to some key personalities in the then Northern territory.

Not just that, some of these personalities played a crucial role in promoting educational reforms and championing development in the Northern territories.

Their remarkable footprints left behind are still visible everywhere in the north.

Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali

One of such personalities is the late Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali.

Born in 1916 at Tali, a village near Tolon in the Northern Region, Naa Yakubu Tali was an educationist, revered politician, paramount chief and a founder member of the Northern People’s Party (NPP).

His life and legacy resonate with tales of leadership, unwavering unity and resilience.

He was the first person from the north to attend Achimota and after that, became a teacher and was posted to the Northern territories by the British Colonial Government.

He is among those credited with being responsible for the teaching and raising of many prominent Northerners of his time.

In fact, his impact on education in the Northern territories has been described as phenomenal by many historians.

Until becoming the Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, he was an MP for Western Dagbon.

He also became President of the Northern Territory Council and was re-elected six times.

History has it that the late Tolon Naa was a key member of the Independence Constitutional Committee known as the Coussey Committee in 1950, which drafted the Independence Constitution for Ghana.

He played many roles in politics, having become the National Chairman of the Popular Front Party (PFP) and a running mate in the 1979 election.

Northern People’s Party

He, together with other Northern chiefs and royals, founded the Northern People’s Party (NPP) with the sole objective of fighting for and protecting the Northern interest in national affairs with the party launched in Tamale.

The party had Naa Sheriga, the ancient King of Mamprugu, as its patron, with such chiefs as S.D. Dombo, Mumuni Bawumia, father of the current Vice-President, and J. A. Braimah who later became Yagbonwura, as leading members.

After serving as an MP and in various administrative positions, the Tolon Naa became a Deputy Speaker of Parliament for many years and discharged his legislative responsibilities to the admiration of Ghanaians.

Again, he was part of the committee that drafted the Constitution for the 3rd Republic. He also became National Chairman of the Popular Front Party and running mate in the 1979 election.

He was also a diplomat par excellence, serving the diplomatic service with distinction as well as serving in the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government in various capacities.

The late Tolon Naa has been touted as the most prominent traditional ruler in the northern part of the country in the past century.

Renaming

While presenting the 2024 State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the renaming of the Tamale International Airport after the late Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali.

He said the late Tolon Naa deserved the honour for his years of sacrifice for his people and the nation.

Following the announcement, the incumbent Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, Tolon Naa Major (Retd) Sulemana Abubakar, led a retinue of chiefs and people of Tolon to the Jubilee House to thank the President for the gesture.

“It is gratifying to note that several chiefs across the length and breadth of Dagbon are before you this morning as family, royals and friends of the late Tolon Naa, led by the chief of the Tolon Traditional Area (Retd), your good friend, Major Sulemana Abubakar.”

“Our mission is to render our sincere gratitude and thanks to you personally and to your government for this kind gesture,” he noted.

