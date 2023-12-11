PMMC discounts pre-Xmas jewellery sales

Suleiman Mustapha Dec - 11 - 2023 , 08:22

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) has launched pre-Christmas sales of jewellery at discounted prices at its offices across the country.

The launch, dubbed ‘Lobby Sales’ is a pre-Christmas sale that allows jewellery lovers to purchase the precious commodity at discounted prices.

The Managing Director of PMMC, Nana Akwasi Awuah, said the company had invested in the procurement of 3D machines that allowed it to mould and manufacture jewellery in the most sophisticated form.

He said the company had also improved on its finishing and wanted to get people to understand the culture of owning jewellery as part of their grand agenda and strategy for them to appreciate the value.

“We want to embark on social re-engineering, where Ghanaians will come to accept and take jewellery as a store of value,” he added.

Nana Akwesi Awuah said the whole idea was to be able to encourage value addition and drive it well to turn around the narrative of exporting gold without value.

He said the company wanted to maximize the potential or benefit of the natural resources, adding that they were in talks with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority for assistance in leveraging the AfCFTA to drive value addition.

He said the whole idea was to be able to get a jewellery market, where people could walk in anytime to purchase for use or as a gift while encouraging Ghanaians to invest in jewelry for the future.

Mould

He said the company had moulded and manufactured different kinds of jewellery for sale at discounted prices as part of the Christmas bonanza.

“This is part of the process we are working on to promote and add value in all spheres, right from the refinery stage to jewellery manufacturing, to other articles of precious metal or gold,” he said.

Nana Awuah said the designs and quality of the jewellery on display at the lobby sales at PMMC were among the best in the world.

Mandate

He said that as a state-owned company dealing in gold, their mandate, among other things, included trading in gold from the small-scale sector.

Precious Minerals Marketing Company is the country’s authorised body, legally permitted to grade, assay, value, process, buy and sell precious minerals to licensed agents in Ghana.

It has extensive expertise and state-of-the-art technology in determining the purity of gold, diamond and other precious metals.