Old students build health centre for Awudome SHS

A GH¢1.6 million health centre has been inaugurated for the Awudome Senior High School (AWUSCO) at Tsito in the Ho West District in the Volta Region.

The eight-bed facility, with capacity to attend to the health needs of not only the students but also the people of the Tsito and nearby communities, was built by the Old Students Union of AWUSCO (OSUA).

The inauguration coincided with the 60th anniversary celebration of the school, which was on the theme: 60 years of quality education: Benefits and relevance in contemporary times.

OSUA President

The President of (OSUA), Professor Leonard Amekudzi, said the alumni would continue to attend to the needs of the school to raise its image to astonishing heights. He said the cordial ties between the school board and the old students projected bright prospects for AWUSCO, with regard to development projects on the school premises.

Prof. Amekudzi, who is Provost, College of Science, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said OSUA had embarked on a membership campaign drive to gather more resources to support the expansion of infrastructural projects on the school compound and assist the students to excel in the National Science and Mathematics Quiz.

He described the health centre as a legacy project of the 60th anniversary of the AWUSCO, saying it bore testimony to the concern of the alumni for the welfare of their alma mater.

Beneficial

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibal Yao Letsa, said the efforts of the alumni were commendable, adding that it was even more gratifying the health centre would benefit the nearby communities as well.

He observed AWUSCO was definitely one of the sterling senior high schools in the country as a result of the commitment of the old students to support the government’s efforts to promote quality education in the school.

He announced plans by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, to construct a 3,000-capacity assembly hall and 18 classroom units, in addition to the provision of a school bus and a double-cabin pick-up vehicle, and 2,000 tables and chairs for AWUSCO in the near future.

Dr Letsa also gave an assurance the school’s laboratory would be converted into a Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) laboratory.

School’s needs

The Headmaster, Courage Meteku, said the school, which took off on a humble note in 1966/64 with 60 students, now had an enrolment of 2,965 made up of 1,335 boys and 1,630 girls.

He said the school needed a 600-capacity dormitory block each for boys and girls, 1,000 bunk beds and a 35-seater water closet facility each for boys and girls to run smoothly.

Further, the headmaster said, there was the need to complete the perimeter fence project of the school to protect it from encroachers.