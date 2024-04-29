Joseph Addo wins NPP La Dadekotopon primary

Daily Graphic Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:52

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for La Dadekotopon, Joseph Kwashie Addo, has pledged to rally support and unite the rank and file of the party to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his victory speech, Mr Addo, who is also the personal driver of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, thanked the delegates for their support in the contest and urged all party supporters and his fellow contestant to come onboard to wrestle the seat from the NDC.

He polled 664 votes against his main contender, the Municipal Chief Executive for La DadeKotopon, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, who polled 555. The primary has become necessary following the resignation of the earlier acclaimed parliamentary candidate, Dr Joseph Gerald Nyanyofio.

The NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat in the 2020 election to the NDC’s Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.