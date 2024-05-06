Oda-Mankessim road to reopen in May

Samuel Kyei-Boateng May - 06 - 2024 , 09:08

The heavy congestion at Akyem Oda that has hampered smooth business activities in the town for the past three months will soon be a thing of the past.

The heavy vehicular traffic is caused by the construction of a bridge by a construction firm, Aluscom Company Limited, across the main Oda-Mankessim road in the heart of the town.

The project, which started in the second week of February 2024 and is expected to be completed by the middle of May 2024, is being funded by Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (World Bank).

The company is constructing drains from the Kumasi lorry park at Oda, across the main road linking the town with Mankessim. This will enable flood waters to flow to the Bonwore Stream at Oda Old Town.

When the Daily Graphic accompanied the Birim Central Municipal Coordinating Director, Haruna Amadu Zure, to inspect the progress of the project last Monday, it observed that work was progressing steadily.

A representative of the consultant to Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, Emmanuel Dapaah, briefing the Municipal Coordinating Director and his team, said with the concrete casting completed, it was likely to be well compacted for the road to open for motorists by the middle of May 2024.

“Work is going on as scheduled. The main issue was the concrete casting, but now that it has been completed, the road could be reopened to motorists, all things being equal, in May,” Mr Dapaah stated.

Relief

The reopening of the main road would be a big relief for motorists travelling from Oda to Akyem Swedru, Awisa, Akyem Achiase, Akyem Aperade, Breman Asikuma, Mankessim and beyond who have been making detours through narrow roads and streets at Oda, creating heavy traffic congestion in the town.

The dusty nature of those roads is also creating problems for street hawkers and pedestrians. Besides, the situation is also impeding the progress of work of the contractor who has been awarded the contract to tar the Oda town roads.