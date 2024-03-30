Next article: Sosu petitions ECOWAS, others to urge Akufo-Addo assent anti-witchcraft bill into law

No more newspaper publication of inactive cases – Judicial Secretary

Gertrude Ankah Mar - 30 - 2024 , 21:46

The Judicial Service through the Judicial Secretary (JS), Justice Cyra Pamela C. A Koranteng has instructed registrars of all the courts to shy away from publishing inactive cases in newspapers.

The move is part of reforms to adopt technology and make the judicial service activities accessible to the general public.

A circular dated March 21, 2024, from the Office of Justice Secretary said the inactive cases can now be published on the Judicial Service website www.judicial.gov.gh, which would be accessible by all including the general public, parties and their lawyers.

The circular titled: “Important announcement: Development on Judicial Service Website (www.judicial.gov.gh),” addressed to all directors of the Judicial Service, Court Registrars and all Regional Administrators of the Service, urged them to desist from newspaper publications.

“Management would like to bring to the attention of all judges and staff the following developments on the Judicial Service website: A webpage has been created for Registrar Summons Search under ‘e-Services.” it added.

“This will allow for Registrars across the country to publish inactive cases onto the website. This means the Judicial Service will save the cost of publishing inactive cases in newspapers.

The webpage can be accessed by the general public,” the Judicial Secretary said.