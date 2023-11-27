NHIS vibrant - Entity says GH¢150m paid to service providers monthly

Donald Ato Dapatem Nov - 27 - 2023 , 08:01

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) remains vibrant and resourced, offering affordable services to the people of Ghana.

In an unprecedented manner, it has consistently paid healthcare facilities an average of GH¢150 million every 30 days over the past two years, a phenomenon that has never occurred this frequently since the inception of the Scheme some 20 years ago.

It said evidence of monthly claims payment could be found on the website (www.nhis.gov.gh/payments).

“We wish to state unequivocally that the impression created by the said story was inaccurate and rather unfortunate.

This was contained in a statement in response to media reports attributed to the Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was almost collapsing.

It said the media reports alleged that the Dormahene threatened legal action against the government for continuing to hold NHIS deductions and cautioned it to stay off the NHI levy.

The statement said the highly revered chief demonstrated concern and a dedication to the long-term viability of the scheme, for which the management of the NHIA was very grateful and appreciative.

The statement welcomed the strong plea by the chief for the government to leave the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) alone and provide to the NHIA to bolster its function, particularly the processing of claims for healthcare providers.

It said while management appreciated Osagyefo's call for the government to give the scheme the full amount of the NHIL collected, “we would like to address the erroneous impression that the reportage created, suggesting that the scheme is on the verge of collapse because the NHIA is not receiving the full amount of the NHI levy, therefore depriving healthcare providers of their rightful claims”.

It said it was imperative to put on record that no government during the Fourth Republic had ever provided the NHIA with all the NHIL collected albeit enshrined in law – a situation that could be improved upon.

The statement added that the NHIA had consistently paid healthcare facilities an average of GH¢50 million, 30 days especially over the past two years.

“We hereby encourage journalists to find out the real situation that exists in our healthcare facilities and not paint a picture that is at a considerable distance from the truth.

Millions of Ghanaians continue to depend on the NHIS to provide access to healthcare.