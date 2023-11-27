School of Ordnance inducts new executive

Jemima Okang Addae Nov - 27 - 2023 , 07:56

The School of Ordnance Chapter of the Accra Technical University (ATU) Alumni association has inducted eight newly elected executive, with a call to collectively champion a project that will leave an impact on the school.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of ATU, Professor Amevi Acakpovi, who made the call at an induction ceremony in Accra, said it was part of the school’s agenda to better respond to their customers.

“We believe that the presence of the alumni helps in attending to some of the customer care problems.

Some of the needs of the students can be responded to spontaneously and, therefore, a close-up presence could only mean a better service”, he explained.

The elected executive included the Chairman, Lt Col Anthony Amoako; Vice-Chairman, Lt Comfort Etonam Benti; General Secretary, Lt Victoria Yayra Galley, and Financial Secretary, Lt Reindolf Owusu.

Others are CE Treasurer,WOI Beatrice Oppong Addo; Organiser, Sgt Mohammed Rauf; Public Relations Officer, POII Anthony Sangmor, and the Women’s Organiser, Dora Tetteh.

Commendable

Prof. Acakpovi said the executive’s willingness to serve their alma mater was commendable, and epressed the belief that they would carry forward the legacy of excellence that defined both ATU and the School of Ordinance.

“Your focal role as alumni and leaders is fundamental in shaping our collaborative future”, he stated.

He noted that the collaboration between the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the university had strengthened their ties and contributed significantly to the academic and professional development of the students and alumni.

That, he said, could be seen through their seminars and workshops which had provided a platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas and experiences between academia and the military.

“The joint seminars organised by ATU and GAF have not only enriched the academic landscape of our institution but have also fostered a culture of continuous learning and innovation.

The insights shared during these events have undoubtedly contributed to the professional growth and success of many of our alumni”, Prof Acakpovi added.

Commitment

The Commanding Officer at GAF School of Ordinance, Lt Col Edna Kyerewaa Antwi, said the inauguration was an indication of the school’s commitment to sustaining the collaboration between ATU and the School of Ordinance.

“The composition of the first ever executives of the school’s chapter of ATU Alumni is very strong, and I know that they will live up to expectation and keep the flame of the school burning”, she stated.