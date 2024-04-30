NGO launches scholarship scheme for needy students

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 30 - 2024 , 09:23

A not-for-profit organisation, Relief and Aid International, has launched an educational scholarship scheme for brilliant, needy students in higher learning institutions in the country.

The scholarship programme is aimed at supporting talented yet financially disadvantaged students.

The scheme, with the theme: "Bringing hope, empowering tomorrow's leaders", is intended to bridge the educational access gap between privileged and needy students.

The maiden beneficiaries are 30 students of diverse academic backgrounds from across the country. The beneficiaries are two Accounting students, three Medical Science students, three Political Science students, 18 Nursing students, two Law students and one each in Agricultural Science and Marketing.

At the launch of the scholarship scheme last Saturday, the Founder of Relief and Aid International, Peggy Anna Naa Ayikailey Adamafio, encouraged students to diligently pursue their education and cultivate skills that would enable them to make positive contributions to their communities in the future.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, among others.

Education

Mrs Adamafio underscored the pivotal role of education in shaping a bright future for both individuals and communities. She highlighted the foundation's goal of empowering and supporting students in their pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence through the scholarship programme.

Some participants in the event

"Education is a transformative force that has the power to shift lives and create opportunities for a better tomorrow," she stated. Mrs Adamafio expressed her desire for the beneficiaries to achieve great success in educational society and contribute back to society when the opportunity presented itself.

She stressed her intention to enhance the sustainability of the programme's funding by involving more stakeholders. "I am currently funding these expenses alone. But I intend to have a more sustainable approach in order not to disrupt the studies of these and other potential students," she added.

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, called on private individuals to support the government in the education sector by providing scholarships and funding to needy students to help alleviate the burden on the nation.

He emphasised the impact of financial assistance on the lives of students and the importance of government support in making education more accessible.

The Foundation

Relief and Aid International is a foundation dedicated to serving the less fortunate and establishing assets that enhance community well-being and environmental health. The foundation's mission includes empowering the elderly and their dependents to achieve self-sustainability, as well as providing care for the sick and offering donations.

Throughout its existence, the foundation has supplied clean and potable water to numerous communities and has awarded scholarships to brilliant underprivileged students nationwide.