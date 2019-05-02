Kumasi Central Market redevelopment construction works begins

Construction works on the redevelopment of the Kumasi Central Market, said to be the largest in the West African sub-region has started.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cut the sod for construction works to begin on the Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment Project on Thursday.
The construction works, which begins almost immediately is to be completed within 48 months.
It is being constructed with a 248 million Euro facility from the UK Export Finance.
Kejetia Market and lorry terminal
The opening of the nearby completed Kejetia Market and lorry terminal, the first phase of the project will allow about 8,400 market women at the Kumasi Central Market and the occupants of the old Kejetia shops who have been validated and verified by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to start doing business there.
This is also to help pave way for the demolition and construction of a modern facility for the nearby Kumasi Central Market.
More to follow soon...