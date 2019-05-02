Direct Aid to fund $20,000 Water & Sanitation facility for CWSA

DirectAid, the Kuwait based international humanitarian non-governmental organization, has offered to build a $20,000 water and sanitation facility at any public health institution of the choice of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA).
Funding for the facility has already been secured, according to Ghana Director of DirectAid, Mohammed S. A. Kashr, and a selection of the beneficiary institution is all there for the project execution.
He made the disclosure during a follow-up meeting with the leadership of the CWSA in Accra after the two bodies signed a memorandum of understanding last year to partner in the provision of potable water to underserved and deprived communities across Ghana.
According to Mohammed Kashr, DirectAid plans to provide 180 boreholes fitted with pumps in 2019 to provide water for deprived communities.
A budget for the projects has been forwarded to sponsors of the organization for approval, adding that approval was expected anytime soon so the projects can start.
Under the partnership, the CWSA will determine priority projects and beneficiary communities, as well as assist with technical supervision, while DirectAid will provide the funding and manage competitive selective tendering processes to appoint contractors to execute the projects.
Leading a team from CWSA for the meeting was Mr Benedict Kubabom, Director of Planning and Investment while Mohammed S. A. Kashr lead officials from DirectAid.
DirectAid also presented a copy of its 2018 annual report to the CWSA, during which period it provided 167 water projects at the cost of GH¢3,009,080 and estimated to benefit about 112,000 people.
Regional breakdown of water projects in 2018
MOU
Mr. Kubabon told Graphic Online that the follow-up meeting was important to enable both sides agree on a work plan to actualize the proposals.
The memorandum of understanding commits the two organisations to a two-year renewable partnership which will see DirectAid fund the construction of water systems to provide potable water for communities in need, as well as help the CWSA with capacity building initiatives.
DirectAid
The NGO operates in 30 African countries to provide humanitarian services in education, clean water, rural development and health delivery, and started its Ghana operations in 1988 and has four branches in the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Northern regions.