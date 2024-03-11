Next article: Wife of late John Kumah calls for investigations into poisoning claims

Nana Konadu honoured ... For outstanding advocacy of women's empowerment

Daily Graphic Mar - 11 - 2024 , 05:46

A former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has received an honorary award at the 6th Gathering of the Royals in recognition of her exceptional contributions to advancing women's empowerment and development.

Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, renowned for her unwavering commitment to championing the cause of women across Ghana, was also celebrated for her steadfast advocacy and tireless efforts in promoting gender equality at the event organised by Agrihouse Foundation in partnership with the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana.

She was honoured for her instrumental role in shaping policies and programmes aimed at promoting women's participation in various sectors, including agriculture, education and health care.

As a token of appreciation, she was awarded a framed collection of her impactful speeches focusing on gender equality and empowerment, a specially crafted Kente cloth named after her, and a documentary capturing the lives of both men and women whom she impacted and empowered through her initiatives, among whom are traders, old PNDC/NDC officials, market women, and student.

Advancing women's rights

Speaking during the award presentation, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, highlighted Nana Konadu's dedication to advancing women's rights, emphasising the importance of honouring her enduring legacy.

"We were deeply moved by her lifelong commitment to advocating women's empowerment and gender equality.

"Her tireless efforts have not only inspired countless individuals but have also led to tangible progress in our society.

“Nana Konadu embodies the spirit of the Gathering of the Royals, which seeks to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of our agricultural sector and the empowerment of women," Ms Akosa stated.

The President of the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, reiterated Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' dedication to advocacy of women's development, empowerment and gender equality.

Dedication of award

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon her and reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to the cause of women's empowerment.

"I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition from Agrihouse Foundation and the Queen Mothers Foundation " she stated, adding, "Women's empowerment is not just a goal; it is a moral imperative and a fundamental human right.

“We must continue to strive for equality and justice for all.

I dedicate this honour to the countless women whose voices have been silenced and whose contributions have been overlooked.

It is their resilience and courage that inspire me to continue this important work," she said.