ASWIM calls for bridge in gender gap

Daily Graphic Mar - 11 - 2024 , 05:50

The Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM) has acknowledged the significant efforts made over the decades towards empowering Ghanaian women to achieve a holistic and inclusive national development.

Advertisement

It mentioned the continuous investments in girls' education, especially the inclusive interventions at the national, non-governmental, corporate, private and other levels saying they are highly commendable.

“Nonetheless, ASWIM notes with concern that sustainable development will not be attained until the gap is bridged at the decision-level tables in all sections of our national life” it added.

In a statement signed by the President of ASWIM, Mavis Kitcher, it said it acknowledged the significant efforts made over the decades towards empowering Ghanaian women to achieve a holistic and inclusive national development.

The statement is in commemoration of this year's International Women's Day (IWD), which is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Advertisement

The day serves as a reminder of the progress made towards gender equality and highlights the work that still needs to be done.

The United Nations’ (UN) theme for this year’s celebration is: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

According to ASWIM, the theme reflected Dr Kwegyir Aggrey's vision of investing in women’s education to propel the transformation of communities which will cascade into national development.

It said “On this day, UN Women caution that the world is facing many crises — ranging from geopolitical conflicts to soaring poverty levels and the escalating impacts of climate change.

Commendation

The association commended Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who it said had carried the flag of Ghana high in her tenure as Foreign Minister, adding it had firm confidence in her ability to make Ghana proud when elected Secretary-General of the Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in SAMOA, in October 2024 and wished her success in this noble endeavour.

Advertisement

The association also congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her re-nomination as the running mate to the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and wished her the best.

“Additionally, we encourage and support all other women in leadership positions, as well as those vying for decision-making positions in various fields in the country to continue surging forward despite the odds.

“It is these individual actions of women in the various fields of our society which would help change the status of women in all strata of society and play a significant role in the country’s development.

“Finally, ASWIM reiterates its call for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill by Parliament saying this single action will no doubt propel the attainment of gender equality, “to make our society more inclusive and our development successes truly sustainable”.

ASWIM said it believed that the 2024 general election presented another opportunity to elect more competent women to the largest decision-making body of our nation, the Legislature.