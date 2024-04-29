Make computing general requirement of education — Prof. Amin Alhassan

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:42

The Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan, has called on government to make computing a general requirement of education rather than an elective course.

Advertisement

That, he said, would help to produce a new cadre of moral entrepreneurs to help the country appreciate the full ramifications of Artificial Intelligence (A.I) to deploy it in a manner that would nurture creativity within an acceptable moral framework.

Speaking at the 20th congregation and 25th matriculation ceremony of the Islamic University College, Ghana in Accra last Saturday, he said every AI came with its own cultural biases that could indirectly overshadow that of the county’s normative expectations, hence the need for the country to develop its own manpower needs of AI systems.

“If we do not invest in developing our own manpower needs on Al, and all we do is wait for some donors to drop us some assistance, we will end up with some other culture's assumptions embedded in the Al we adopt and the cultural assumptions embedded in it may be at variance with our normative expectations,” he said.

He added that globally, there was a deficit in the regulation of the use of AI. Consequently, he called on the government to be instrumental in the regulatory architecture that would ensure the country benefited fully from the dividends of AI. He further said the government must also develop a moral framework under which AI can be deployed.

Ceremony

About 183 new students were matriculated into the school while 181 graduated from the IUCG. The school conferred degrees on students who had completed a four year programme in Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies, and Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education.

While the best graduating students from the various faculties received a GH¢500 cash prize and a plaque, the overall best student, Baani Abdul-Fatawu Azumah, from the faculty of Religious Studies, received an extra cheque of GH¢5,000 from Stanbic Bank.

Intellectuality

The President of the university, Dr Hadi Kamal Ezzat, said IUCG had always been a place where students were encouraged to explore, question, and grow intellectually and spiritually.

He urged the graduates to continue to make meaningful contributions to their communities and humanity at large through perseverance, determination, and passion. “As you step into the next chapter of your lives, equipped with the knowledge and skills gained during your time here, I am confident that you will continue to make meaningful contributions to your communities and humanity at large,” he said