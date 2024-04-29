Transport Minister inducted Fellow of Supply chain Management

Daily Graphic Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:45

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has been inducted into the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) as a Fellow in Integrated Supply Chain Management (FISCM).

Advertisement

This follows the recognition of his performance at the ministry, where he has made some structural reforms and blended technological innovation with strategic management to impact the economy.

A total of 14 agencies operate under the Ministry of Transport with each of these agencies making significant strides in their operations over the more than seven-year period Asiamah has been their political head.

At the 5th Induction and Investiture ceremony held in Accra, last Friday, Mr Asiamah was lauded by CISCM for his exceptional service to Ghana.

Citation

This was also boldly captured in a well-designed citation inscribed on a plaque, projecting him as an outstanding achiever in the portfolio he has handled since 2017. The citation reads in parts “Call to Fellowship – Demonstrating exceptional service to Ghana and supporting CISCM’s effective organisation teams to execute its operational mandate successfully.

The CISCM has the pleasure to confer on you FISCM. It is our belief that you will accept this honour and commit to collaborate with us to propagate and mainstream the adoption and use of integrated Supply Chain Management principles, to drive the national and global agenda of pursuing effective, sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth and development. Please accept our congratulations”, it said.

Inductees

One hundred people from different professional backgrounds were inducted into CISCM with the inductees categorised into Eminency, Full Members and Associates & Affiliates.

Induction into CISCM is a significant milestone in a leader’s career where his/her accomplishments are honoured. Fellows are selected on merit with special focus on their contributions and impact on society.

Mr Asiamah’s work at the Ministry of Transport has led to the development and application of cutting-edge and innovative methods in technology to drive growth in the maritime, aviation and road transport sectors of the economy.

For instance, in the maritime sector, Mr Asiamah’s strategic management role, prioritising enhanced physical infrastructure and services, especially, at the seaports and airports, to bolster economic growth and development, has led to the completion and operationalisation of a dedicated container terminal (MPS Terminal 3) at the Tema Port to address inefficiencies that resulted in a general dissatisfaction with port services.

Transformation

The Takoradi Port has also undergone massive transformation where a new dry bulk terminal equipped with state-of-the-art, high-performance ship loaders have been completed and operational, resulting in increased cargo handling capacity from 400 tons per hour to between 2,000 and 2,500 tons per hour.

Other complimentary development programmes such as the operationalisation of a paperless port, deployment of drones to augment the activity of security at the ports, implementation of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Messaging to share real-time cargo information, deployment of an e-payment solution among others have impacted the average vessel turnaround time which was 103.66 hours for the Tema Port and 118.70 hours for Takoradi Port as of December 2016 to 72.66 and 106 hours respectively as of December 2023.

Under the leadership of Asiamah, collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and other Ministries, has also led to the development of coastal fish landing sites to support artisanal fishing to address the high post-harvest losses and unhygienic conditions that, hitherto, were confronting the fishing industry.

The Elmina Fishing Port Project has also been completed with the construction of a new Fishing Port at Jamestown under his oversight leadership.