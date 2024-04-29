Former Tema West NPP women’s organiser nominated new MCE

Daily Graphic Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:48

Ghana's first female aircraft marshaller, Felicia Edem Attipoe, has been nominated as the municipal chief executive (MCE) for the Tema West Municipal Assembly.

Advertisement

She has been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Anna Adukwei Addo who has been the MCE since the October 2021. Following her nomination, Ms Attipoe would now have to be confirmed through voting, by assembly members of the TWMA before she can assume office as the MCE.

Confirmation

A letter, from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, signed by the Minister designate and representative of the President, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah confirmed her nomination.

The letter, dated April 24, stated that her nomination was in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Government Act, 2016 and would now require the approval by the assembly.

Who is she?

Ms Attipoe has over 20 years experience in the aviation industry. A former Tema West Constituency Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), she was unsuccessful in her bid to become the Greater Accra Regional Women's Organiser of the party during the last election.