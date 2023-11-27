Kinbu SHTS launches 150th anniversary celebrations

The Kinbu Senior High Technical School (SHTS) has launched its 150th anniversary celebration and unveiled the logo for the event.

At the event in Accra last Friday, the Board Chairman of the school, John Mensah, called on the stakeholders to unite in fostering an environment of creativity, critical thinking and collaboration to continue building future leaders for the nation.

He acknowledged the visionaries who laid the foundation for the school to achieve the historic milestone of a century and a half of educational excellence, resilience and transformative impact on the lives of countless students, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

History

The Headmistress of the school, Sylvia M. Letcher-Teye, presented the historical phases that the school had undergone from 1874 to its current state.

Phase one, she said, was in the era of the British Governor Samuel Rowe and at the time, the school existed as two primary schools in James Town and Adabraka.

Upon completion of primary education, the boys continued to the Government Boys’ School while the girls went to Government Girls’ School.

Old students

Mrs Letcher-Teye mentioned some Kinbu Old Students Association (KOSA) members who have distinguished themselves in their various public and private lives.

They include Prof. Nii Otu Nartey – (KOSA-1960), former CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital; the late Nat Nunoo Amarteifio, former Mayor of Accra; Nii Aryee Krotia, aka, George M. Aryee, a Development Chief of James Town; Isaac Nortey (KOSA-1960), a Labour Union Activist, USA; Rev. Nii John Gershong (KOSA-1963), a Missiologist and Dr Ishmael Nii Amanor Dodoo of the United Nations (UN) and many more.

George Asamaney Ampofo, who chaired the function, urged the students to embrace discipline as a personal responsibility and a key to unlocking the doors to academic excellence, personal development and future success.

Unveiling

Unveiling the anniversary logo, the President of Kinbu Old Students Association (KOSA), Joseph Kwasi Oddei, called on all old students of the school, including the President to rally behind the school and provide support to ensure the anniversary becomes a success.

He said the anniversary, which was a full-year celebration in 2024, would be climaxed with a speech and prize-giving day on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The anniversary is on the theme: “Equipping Our Future Leaders with the 21st Century Skills – The Role of the Stakeholders”.