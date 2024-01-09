Judgment must lead to orderly devt of nation - President to judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in three justices to the Supreme Court with a charge on them to ensure that their judgments contribute to the orderly development of the nation.

He said the Constitution had positioned the Supreme Court as the policy court, where far-reaching decisions on the legal ramifications of the socio-economic development of the country were fashioned in response to the exigencies of the time.

“The perspective of its judges are, thus, critical for our national development, especially in these challenging times,” the President added.

Event

The new SC judges who were sworn in at a ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra are Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, Justice Yaw Darko Asare and Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong.

President Akufo-Addo in tandem with the practice, administered the Oath of Allegiance, Judicial Oath and Oath of Secrecy in succession to the three, after which he presented them with the Warrants of Appointment draped in red, gold and green colours.

The newly sworn-in justices signed the Oath Book after which President Akufo-Addo also appended his signature.

Present were the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, members of the Judicial Council, the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, family members and friends.

The swearing-in was in fulfilment of Article 144 (2) of the Constitution and comes on the heels of rigorous nomination and confirmation process initiated by the Judicial Council, undertaken in consultation with the Council of State with the approval of Parliament.

Their appointments were necessitated by vacancies created at the apex court as a result of the mandatory retirements of Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher on February 3, 2023, Chief Justice Kwasi Enin Yeboah on May 24, 2023, and Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse on June 8, 2023.

Living organism

President Akufo-Addo said: “The constitution has its letter of the law, equally the constitution has its spirit.

Its language, therefore, must be considered as if it were a living organism capable of growth and development.

“A broad and liberal spirit is required for its interpretation.

It does not admit of a narrow interpretation.

A doctrinaire approach to interpretation would not do.

“We must take account of its principles and bring that consideration to bear in bringing it into conformity with the needs of the time,” he added.

Appreciation

On behalf of his colleagues, Justice Kwofie expressed appreciation to the President for their appointment, and to all those who saw to their successful screening, vetting and swearing in.

He gave an assurance that they would execute their mandate without fear, favour or ill will, but in conformity with the law for the orderly development of the country.