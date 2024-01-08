13-year old Akyem Achiase chieftaincy dispute resolved

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jan - 08 - 2024 , 19:32

A 13-year old chieftaincy dispute that divided the people of Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region and hindered the development of the area, has been amicably resolved thanks to the intervention by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Achiase, Richmond Amponsah-Agyabeng and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Kofi Ahenkorah-Marfo.

The DCE, who is the chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC), mobilised the other members of the committee, the MP, some prominent citizens of the community, as well as leading members of Achiase Local Council of Churches to convince the two factions of the dispute to consent to the settlement of the protracted litigation.

Last Sunday, the peace mission team organised a reconciliation meeting at Achiase attended by the two factions and many dignitaries including the Oda Divisional and Achiase District Police Commanders and the Commanding Officer of the Jungle Warfare School, Lt Col. Jacob Cudjoe.

Two rams were slaughtered in front of the Achiase palace and on a sacred stone in the premises of the palace to signify the resolution of the protracted litigation.

Speaking at the grand ceremony, Mr Amponsah-Agyabeng, who was elated about the reconciliation, advised the two parties to sustain the peace and unity prevailing in the town and urged them not to revisit the negative circumstances that resulted in the protracted chieftaincy dispute in the community.

He was grateful to the DISEC, the MP, the security agencies, the Achiase Local Council of Churches, among others who contributed to the resolution of the dispute which had ushered in a new dawn of progress on the area.

The DCE on behalf of DISEC, presented two crates each of beer and Guinness, five crates of soft drinks, 10 crates of bottled water and undisclosed amount of money to the Achiase Traditional Council in appreciation of the peaceful settlement of the dispute.

The MP, Mr Ahenkorah-Marfo also commended the two factions for smoking the peace pipe and cautioned the detractors who fanned the chieftaincy dispute to turn over a new leaf in order not to derail the prevailing peace and unity.

He advised the two factions to join forces with the Achiase District Assembly to initiate physical development projects to raise the quality of life of the people.

Mr Ahenkorah-Marfo announced that the government had awarded on contract the construction of Achiase town roads, as well as the tarring of Achiase-Caanan, Achiase-Akenkansu-Assin Fosu main roads, adding that the Roads and Highways Minister would personally cut the sod soon for the commencement of the projects.

He added that the Ghc5 million Achiase water project and the construction of an astro turf pitch at Achiase Methodist Schools which had been awarded on contract, would commence soon.

Mr Ahenkorah-Marfo appealed to the people to retain him as their legislator and also vote massively for Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia in the become the President in the upcoming general elections in order to continue to enjoy more development projects.

In his address, the Achiase Hence, Daasebre Gyenin Kanntan ll , who is also of Takwahene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, was full of praise for the DCE, the MP and other personalities who made the reconciliation possible and promised to do all he could to sustain the prevailing peace and unity in the area.

He, however, called for the abolition of a negative Achiase platform which some disgruntled people were using to insult some prominent citizens of the community with impunity.

The queen mother of Achiase, Nana Akosua Darkoaa lll, who was also happy with the resolution of the protracted chieftaincy dispute, thanked the personalities who initiated the settlement of the litigation.