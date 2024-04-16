Jehovah’s Witnesses Ghana opens exhibition at National Museum

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Apr - 16 - 2024 , 08:06

The Jehovah's Witnesses Ghana has opened a temporary exhibition centre at the National Museum in Accra to celebrate its role in literacy through Bible education and translation in Ghana.

The exhibition, in collaboration with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB), which is spearheaded by the Public Information Department (PID) of JW, is expected to last two months.

Being held on the theme: "Non-profit Temporary Exhibition: Promoting Literacy and Bible Education in the Native Languages of Ghana", the exhibition opened last Thursday, April 11 and will run through to June 11, this year.

Exhibition

At the exhibition centre, materials being showcased are in 12 Ghanaian languages, featuring subjects that contribute positively to the moral, mental and spiritual well-being of the community as a whole.

Pictorial representations of the first original translation of the Bible and key personalities responsible for these translations are on display, while there is visual presentation of sign language translation for persons with hearing disabilities.

Literacy project

The Head of the PID of JW, Daniel Ashai Adashie, explained in an interview that the exhibition aimed to demonstrate the history of translating Bible-based material into the native languages, such as Ewe, Ga, Twi, Frafra, Fante, Dagbani and Nzema, among others, as part of the worldwide voluntary work of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He stated that the exhibition, which showcased translated materials in text, as well as in audio and video, both for hard and electronic copies, would help people see for themselves and appreciate the work that had been done over the years to preserve Ghana's rich culture.

Preservation of culture

The Assistant Director of the GMMB, Dr Mahmoud Malik Saako, said the exhibition was a good effort at preserving the culture of Ghana. He expressed optimism that the event would also attract people to the museum to learn about how written local languages started, as well as earn revenue for the museum as tourists and patrons would have to pay to access the museum and the materials.

Dr Saako urged the public to take an interest in touring the museum to learn about the rich history of Ghana and pass it on to their children in a bid to preserve the Ghanaian culture.