Indus Life Sciences supports Rotary Satellite Club

May - 09 - 2024

A pharmaceutical company, Indus Life Sciences, has donated medical supplies worth GHc900,000 to the Rotary Satellite Club of Accra East, McCarthy Hill in Accra to help improve health care in the community.

The Managing Director of Indus Life Sciences, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, said organising health screening both within and outside the community reflected a proactive approach to addressing healthcare needs.

He expressed the hope that the donation would go a long way to help improve the lives of the people in the community.



The Charter Chair of the Rotary Satellite Club of Accra East-McCarthy Hill, Gloria Hiadzi, acknowledged the support of importance of businesses and organisations towards community health initiatives.

Such support, she said, was crucial towards ensuring that communities had access to the resources and interventions they needed for better health outcomes. “This collaboration exemplifies the power of collective efforts in advancing public health,” she stated.