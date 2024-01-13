Include us in decision-making at national level -Paramount queenmothers

Edith Mensah Jan - 13 - 2024 , 10:48

Paramount queenmothers in Ghana have issued a plea to stakeholders and the government to include women as traditional leaders in national policy and decision-making processes.

They expressed concerns about sidelining women traditional leaders in crucial national decisions and are, therefore, pleading for the inclusion of women traditional leaders in policy formulation and decision-making at all levels.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic on the sidelines at the launch of the All-Regions Queen Mothers Association, the President of the association, Nana Otubea II, queenmother of Nkonya-Ahenkro Traditional Area, asserted that this neglect undermined the constitutional rights of queenmothers.

Nana Otubea II emphasised that the active participation of queenmothers in decision-making would play a pivotal role in resolving many issues, particularly chieftaincy disputes, and foster a more inclusive and representative governance structure.

She underscored the urgency for stakeholders and the government to acknowledge and address the marginalisation of queenmothers, citing the Ghanaian Constitution as a tool that should grant them equal authority.

"I would like to appeal to the government and other relevant stakeholders to give queenmothers across the country a fair representation in decision-making at the national level. The chieftaincy institution is not only about our men; women's voices must be heard too. There are issues we can help resolve if we are given the platform," she urged.

Financial support

Nana Otubea II also appealed to the National House of Chiefs for financial support, calling for the allocation of funds to empower queenmothers to embark on advocacy and educational projects in their respective traditional areas.

She explained that this financial backing would enable queenmothers to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities.

“Most of us are trying our best to help fight some of the challenges we have in our areas, especially with issues concerning our teenagers. However, the lack of financial backing is limiting our efforts. We will be very happy if the National House of Chiefs can set aside some monies for us to embark on more advocacy projects,” she added.

Soft approach

For her part, the Head of Mission of Diaspora African Forum (DAF), H.E Dr Erieka Bennett, urged women to embrace a softer approach in airing their grievances and making their voices on national issues.

Dr Bennett emphasised that a gentler but affirmative approach could help overcome the challenges that many women face due to perceived unfriendly communication styles.

Dr Bennett expressed concern that most women have found themselves sidelined in crucial discussions due to what she described as an unfriendly approach. By advocating for a softer tone, she held that women can create a more receptive environment where their perspectives are not only acknowledged but also actively considered.

She explained that her call for a softer approach is rooted in the belief that a more empathetic and inclusive communication style would foster constructive dialogue.

Dr Bennett stressed that employing a gentler tone does not diminish the strength of the message but rather enhances the chances of it being heard and respected.

“Of course, we want our leaders to hear us as women and give us the platform to air our views. But how do we approach it? Most of the time, they don’t listen to us. Sometimes, we may have very good points. However, the approach and how we go about it literally renders our points invalid. If we want to be heard as women, we must not use the harsher approach. We must be soft but very assertive so that they will listen to us”.

Association

The All-Regions Queen Mothers Association, launched in December, serves as a unifying force for queenmothers from various traditional areas nationwide. The association aims to provide a platform for queenmothers to collectively address challenges faced in their respective traditional areas and advocate for their inclusion in decision-making processes.

During the inaugural ceremony, Nana Otubea II, who holds the esteemed position as the Paramount Queenmother of the Nkonya-Ahenkro Traditional Area, highlighted the necessity of such an association to amplify the voices of women leaders. “The men are hiding behind the gendered name Chief to sideline us and in most cases. When the queenmothers make any attempt to voice their concerns, they are threatened with destoolment, hindering their active participation in any developmental agenda”.

The inauguration ceremony drew a distinguished audience, including the Deputy Chief Director at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Gifty Joyce Oteng Bosomprah; the Head of Mission of Diaspora African Forum (DAF), H. E Dr. Erieka Bennett; and the Acting President of the Nkonya Traditional Area, Nana Ampem Darko III, who chaired the occasion.