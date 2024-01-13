December In GH hikes up Xmas fervour

Edith Mensah Jan - 13 - 2024

Without a shadow of doubt, Ghana has solidified its position as the place-to-go for those seeking the ultimate Christmas party experience.

Once confined to family bonding and local revelry, December In Ghana, has undergone a transformative evolution with the introduction of associated tourism package.

The initiative has not only breathed a new life into the traditional festive season but has turned what was once a local celebration into a global phenomenon, attracting millions of pleasure-seekers from around the globe.

The Chief Executive Officer (CET) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GUAM), AWACS Agama, said the 2023 December In GH festivities recorded extraordinary success and brought in substantial economic gains to the country.

He said the just ended festivities positively impacted the local economy, citing increased tourism and heightened international attention since the inception of the December In GH initiative in 2019."The positive ripple effect extended throughout the tourism value chain, with the aviation industry experiencing heightened demand, hotels reporting 70 to 80 per cent patronage, and local event suppliers witnessing unprecedented levels of engagement.

"We recorded fully booked airlines, hotels and local events and the economic impact was widespread. Even the arts, fashion, and food sectors saw a surge in daily sales. Food vendors, the arts and the fashion sectors cashed in with some recording daily sales of GH¢5,000 when hitherto they were doing an average of GH¢1,000 or GH¢800. There was a general increase in economic activity with the private sector benefiting mostly. "

Highlights

The country witnessed an electrifying December as it played host to a stellar line-up of artistes, including homegrown talents like Sarkodie, Black Sherif, R2Bees, Efya, Samini, Stonebwoy, and international sensations like Senegalese-American singer and record producer Akon, alongside Nigerian stars Adekunle Gold, Davido, Crayon and Odumodublvck. The music extravaganza during

AfroFuture, formerly Afrochella, gave patrons a blast of a lifetime.

AfroFuture 2023 was one for the books! The two-day festival commenced on Thursday, December 28 and witnessed awe-inspiring performances by Ghanaian luminaries such as reggae maestro Samini,

Black Sherif, Efya, as well as Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, and Mavin Records signee, Crayon.

The festival reached its pinnacle on day two with sensational acts like Davido, R2Bees, and King Promise, delivering performances that left patrons with unforgettable memories.

Behind the turntables, DJ Juls, DJ Stakz, Daddy Chulo, and Black Charle kept the energy soaring with their hit music selections.

The dynamic hosting team of MC Lolalistic, Michael Nicholss and Mensah Jnr added an extra layer of excitement to AfroFuture 2023.

The music scene also saw other major events lighting up the scene, including Sarkodie's Rapperholic, Black Sherif's Zaama Disco Concert, Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert, Promiseland, Detty Rave, Manifestivities, and Rhythms on Da Runway. The plethora of events catered to diverse music tastes, ensuring that there was something for everyone.

The cultural landscape was enriched with a variety of theatrical experiences. Stage plays such as Ola Rotimi's timeless The Gods Are Not To Blame, The Second Coming of Nkrumah and For Girls - The Spell", among others, provided theatre enthusiasts with amazing cinema experience.

Almost at all the major concerts nationwide, the venues were filled to capacity with some events selling out even before the day of the event.

Guinness World Record craze

It was as though Ghanaians were waiting for a perfect opportunity to go on a record-breaking spree.

December presented such a perfect moment for them and this added an unconventional flair of fun to the already exciting Christmas party atmosphere in the country.

Data from the Guinness World Records (GWR) indicated a surge in record applications, with a staggering 355 submissions compiled since July 2023.

December 2023 marked a pinnacle moment, with 251 applications, and the momentum continued into January 2024, with an additional 80 requests for ambitious attempts.

One standout GWR breaking moment was Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's remarkable feat – the longest individual singing marathon attempt. Spanning nearly six days, the Singathon brought together the nation at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, uniting Ghanaians and attracting high-profile personalities, including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, ministers of state, and celebrities.

Other notable attempts included Ghanaian nurse and make-up artist, Dela Gomey's endeavour for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds, which occurred on January 6, 2024, in Accra.

Meanwhile, one-year-old art prodigy, Ace-Liam, also aims to showcase his artistic prowess in an attempt to become the Youngest Male Artiste while outspoken Ghanaian actress and media personality, Regina Adu Safowaa, has announced her ambitious attempt to break the GWR for the Longest Speech Marathon by an individual which is also scheduled to kick off from February 9 to 14.

Regions

December In GH was truly a festive extravaganza. The fun and celebrations spread across various regions. In the Western Region, local residents experienced unparalleled joy during the grand return of the biggest street carnival celebration. Colourfully dressed masqueraders paraded through the main streets accompanied by lively brass bands.

The festivities in the Western Region reached their climax with Tadifest, a spectacular event featuring a line-up of talented artistes, including the captivating Adina, who took the stage and thrilled the enthusiastic audience.

In the Eastern Region, the All-White Little Havana became a hub of merriment, attracting thousands of jubilant revellers nationwide. The venue pulsated with energy as attendees revelled in the festivities and created lasting memories.

And in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi played host to the second edition of the Samini Xperience Concert, where the renowned Reggae/Dancehall artiste treated the audience to an electrifying performance.

Across the country, local musicians organised music concerts in their respective regions, ensuring that residents everywhere could partake in the festive spirit.

The air was filled with the sounds of music, laughter and the shared joy of the season, making the December In GH a December to remember for all.

Atmosphere

As expected, the Christmas euphoria slowly permeated the atmosphere from late November, casting a festive spell allover. Major roads across the country were adorned with vibrant Christmas decorations, creating a magical ambiance while human and vehicular traffic also intensified.

Tourists, revellers and the Diasporan community began trooping in just to catch the fun train on time.

Late Christmas shoppers equally seized the opportunity to check off items from their festive shopping lists.

Additionally, hotels, restaurants and event centres stepped up their offerings to provide an unforgettable experience for those choosing Ghana as their holiday destination.

Security, traffic congestion

Despite the large gatherings, the country maintained its track record of incident-free celebrations, thanks to heavy security presence at event grounds.

However, the downside was the significant traffic congestion that gripped the city, affecting both human and vehicular movement.

PlayGhana agenda

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) and the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) jointly launched the PlayGhana initiative during the Christmas season with the ambitious goal of promoting Ghanaian music to both local and international audiences.

The PlayGhana initiative was designed to showcase the rich and diverse musical heritage of Ghana, particularly targeting the thousands of visitors, including the Diaspora, who chose to spend their holidays in the country.

Despite the initiative's noble intentions, it appeared the festive airwaves were predominantly filled with foreign tunes, leaving very little room for the promotion of homegrown songs,

observations by the Daily Graphic revealed.

One notable instance was at the AfroFuture festival, where, apart from the performances by Ghanaian artistes, warm-up songs played by DJs consisted of more than 70 per cent foreign music.

Several pubs and events throughout the holiday season seemed to favour Amapiano sounds and Nigerian Afrobeats over Ghanaian music.

Experience

Satisfaction was the prevailing sentiment among revellers who shared their impressions with the Daily Graphic.

“I think this year is the best so far. The line-up of artistes and everything has been excellent,” a patron at Afro Future, MyzzTerra, said.

Another patron at Afua Asantewaa’s singing marathon, Jamiel, pinpointed the singathon as the pinnacle of the celebrations for him.

"Afua Asantewaa's singathon was the standout moment for me. It offered us a chance to come together, and that, to me, is a positive development," he said.

Expected outcome

The GTA CEO commended the Ghana Police Service and the National Security for their efforts, acknowledging that they played a crucial role in ensuring incident-free festivities amid rising security concerns in the sub-region.

"In a sub-region grappling with security challenges, the Ghana Police Service and National Security worked diligently to guarantee the safety of over 170 events. Their efforts allowed us to navigate the festive season seamlessly,” Mr Agyeman said.

Looking ahead, the GTA boss revealed that the authority would start preparations for future events ahead of time to meet the growing demands.

"To address the extended travel planning cycle, we plan to start preparations by March. This proactive approach will enable us to showcase events on the global stage and cater to the increasing interest in Ghana as a premier destination," Mr Agyeman said.



December In GH

The initiative was introduced in 2019 by the GTA, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to promote Ghana as a December holiday season destination for the global African family and beyond.

The initiative offers a signature calendar of events which features activities that have been officially endorsed by the GTA through the Beyond the Return Secretariat.

This festive season, the GTA endorsed 183 events as part of the December In GH programmes, offering revellers from various corners of the globe, including Diasporans who aimed to reconnect with their roots, a perfect blend of cultural richness and entertainment.