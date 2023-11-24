IET-Ghana inducts 250 new members

Emmanuel Bonney Nov - 24 - 2023 , 06:41

The Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana, (IET-Ghana) has inducted 250 new members with a charge on them to leverage their collective knowledge and skills to bridge the gap between experience and technology.

The ceremony, held on the theme: “Bridging the gap between the Experience and the Technology: The role of the Institution of Engineering and Technology”, took place yesterday, with 245 males and five females being inducted.

The President of IET-Ghana, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, who inducted the new members, said the gap posed both challenges and opportunities for the engineering and technology community in the country.

"The gap between experience and technology is a complex issue, and bridging it requires a multifaceted approach.

Firstly, we need to foster a culture of lifelong learning, where professionals from various fields can update their skills and knowledge to stay abreast with the latest technologies," he said.

Commitment

That, Mr Boateng said, required a commitment to Continuous Professional Development (CPD), and that the IET-Ghana was well positioned to lead that.

For that reason, he said IET-Ghana had signed a memorandum of understanding with other training institutions.

The IET-Ghana, Mr Boateng said, played a vital role in that process and that "we are committed to promoting excellence in engineering and technology and providing a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and professional development among our members",

"Through our various initiatives, we aim to foster innovation, promote best practices and address the emerging needs of society," he said.

At the heart of the institution's efforts, he said, was empowering its members to stay at the forefront of technological advancements while recognising the value of their experiences.

By embracing new technologies, the President of IET-Ghana said members could enhance their capabilities and drive development in various sectors, including infrastructure, telecommunications, energy and health care.

Collaborations

"The IET-Ghana is uniquely positioned to facilitate these collaborations, bringing together diverse stakeholders to create a cohesive and effective strategy for bridging the gap between experience and technology.

Furthermore, Mr Boateng said the institution would actively engage with international partners to learn from their experiences and best practices, enabling members to bring global perspectives to the local context.

The Registrar, Engineering Council, Isaac Bedu, said the inductees were required to practise according to the laws of Ghana.

Again, he said they should practise with the code of ethics of the institution and continue to upgrade their knowledge.

The Vice Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, Dr Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, said the event was not only important but significant for nation-building.

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the Accra Technical University, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, who chaired the function, said as a national body that covered the whole country, members must be interested in societal challenges.

He charged the new members to look for opportunities to continue learning, adding that “you should always think innovation and excellence and be ethically right”.

“Let us avoid some of those practices that are ethically wrong.

We are to build a very good image of our institution in all our practices,” he said.