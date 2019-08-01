Graphic delegation visits family of Colin Essamuah

A four-member delegation from the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) last Monday visited the family of the late Colin Essamuah, a columnist of the Daily Graphic, in Accra to commiserate with them.
Until his death on July 22, 2019, Mr Essamuah had contributed 275 articles to the paper over a period of five years. He wrote every Friday in a column, titled Abura Epistle.
His last article was Abandon new Parliament now, which was published on July 12, 2019.
The delegation, which was led by the Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Ato Afful, included the Director, News, Mrs Mavis Kitcher, the acting Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kingsley K. Inkoom, and the Features Editor of the Daily Graphic and acting Editor of the Junior Graphic, Ms Doreen Hammond.
Mr Afful said the management of GCGL was ready to support the family to give the columnist a befitting burial.
Mr Inkoom acknowledged the invaluable contributions Mr Essamuah had made to the Daily Graphic and Graphic Online with his insightful articles.
The delegation was received by Mr Kakra Essamuah, the twin brother of Mr Essamuah, who is the Director of Communications of the National Democratic Congress, Rev. Dr Casely B. Essamuah a Secretary to the Global Christian Forum, and Mr Albert W. S. Essamuah, their elder brother.
Mr Albert Essamuah said the funeral of the columnist would be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Methodist Church at Dzorwulu, in Accra and thereafter, he would be given a private burial.