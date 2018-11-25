GES summons Ksi High School Assistant Head over sodomy allegations

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has summoned an Assistant Headmaster of the Kumasi High School (
KUHIS), Mr George Amponsah-Duodu, to appear before its disciplinary committee over allegations of sodomising a student .
“You are to respond in writing and forward your response to the Regional Director within five days, stating any grounds upon which you wish to rely to be exonerated from the charge,’’ the letter stated.
The summon was in accordance with Section 27 (1) of the Code of Professional Conduct for Teachers of the GES, which frowns upon sexual misconduct.
But in a response dated November 22, 2018, and signed by his lawyer, Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, the assistant headmaster has vehemently denied the allegations levelled against him.
“We want to state unequivocally and without any fear of contradiction that our client vehemently denies the allegations of any form of sexual misconduct with the student (name withheld),” counsel stated.
Allegations
The GES in the letter said there had been numerous reports of alleged homosexual activities in
According to the GES, during investigations by the five-member committee, a student (name withheld) accused Mr Amponsah-Duodu of “introducing him to the act of homosexuality” and also engaging in “romantic episodes’’ with him.
Mr Amponsah-Duodu, it said, was invited by the five-member committee and he denied the allegations both “verbally and in writing’’.
The GES, however, said one Mr George Tabiri Acquah, an old student of the school and an advocate against homosexuality, had interactions with the students on the alleged homosexuality in the school and presented his findings to the five-member committee.
During the said presentation of findings by Mr Acquah, the GES said, Mr Amponsah-Duodu’s “name re-appeared.’’
“The Regional Disciplinary Committee, therefore, suspects an offence of immoral relationship with the student, and has preferred a charge of sexual misconduct against you,’’ the GES stated.
“I am not a homosexual"
Apart from denying the allegations levelled against their client, the legal team of Mr
"We wish to respectfully submit that our client denies having introduced the student into the act of homosexuality or having engaged him in any romantic episodes.
“Our client intimates that he is not a homosexual and has been married for the past 18 years with four children,” lawyer Nimako said.
“Treated unfairly”
With regard to the said findings made by Mr Acquah, the legal team said
It said Mr Amponsah-Duodu had been treated unfairly because he had not been given copies of the alleged findings and also the five-member committee that first sat on the issue failed to make him aware of the alleged findings in order for him to respond.
"Our client was not made aware of the so-called findings by Mr George Tabiri Acquah.
According to Mr Nimako, even if a student had mentioned his client’s name over the alleged homosexual act, the “mere mention of his name without more cannot render him liable for a charge of sexual misconduct.”
“It appears in our humble view that this Disciplinary Committee has been necessitated merely by hearsay or some assertions without any concrete documentary or evidential proof,” counsel added.
