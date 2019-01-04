‘The King’s Choice’From the street to mentorship

God really works in a mysterious way and any misfortune is a Blessings they is surely true.
Life is indeed full of uncertainties but for Stacy Amewoyi, it was more than a struggle.
She has been through the harshest part of life’s adventure and as such, has molded her into the woman she is today.
Stacy Amewoyi has transformed herself from a poor orphan to a well accomplished philanthropist and entrepreneur.
Born into abject poverty, she transforms herself from a poor orphan to a well accomplished philanthropist and entrepreneur.
In her quest to motivate others going through similar situations, Stacy shared her life story in a book.
Dubbed: ‘The King’s Choice’, Stacy Amewoyi tells her riveting true life story.
The memoir also captures the beginnings of a beautiful girl, who only saw her mother a couple of times her whole life but that of her father; never.
She grew at the mercies of a great-grandmother who only had dimmed eyes together with family members who saw her as nothing but waste.
From the sales of ‘ayigbe’ toffee, kerosene and tea, she moved on to become a fighter at school which certainly led her to some suspensions.
Next she became a ‘kayayoo’ at the Kaneshie market, then a dancer who later became a ‘ghost’.
The bitter sweet chapters detailing the sorrows, pain and gain will not only trap the reader’s attention but will enlighten him as to how to treat the orphan, homeless, needy and human as a being.
The experience of selling at a young age especially being a female, roaming in a huge place as a market, together as a dancer and as to how she became a ‘ghost’ is a mystery the King’s Choice can only unravel.
The book carries the life of an orphan who has seen all the brutalities of men especially that of family members and even those through her own sweat; given a glimpse of life.
The King’s Choice is soon to reach a bookshop near you but is available now on amazon, eBook and Alibris.
Copies of The King's Choice can be picked up at any of these locations.
New York Fashion Boutique (Osu Branch) Papaye down, near Blue gate (Osu)
Big-J IT Enterprise (Bubuashie)
On the Tafo Amon Street close to the Datus Nursery School.
*For enquiries contact:*0249512881
0579904823 or write to us This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it./This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.