Former headmaster in custody over GH¢72,759 unearned salaries

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 09 - 2024 , 07:29

Former headmaster of Ahamansu L. A. Erishad Primary School in the Oti Region, Patrick Wisdom Krampah, was arrested last Monday by the Jasikan Police and placed in custody for allegedly raking GH¢72,759.32 in unearned salaries.

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Dr James Klutse Avedzi, last Friday, ordered the Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to engage the police to arrest Krampah for the financial impropriety against the state.

A source close to the Jasikan Police, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the Daily Graphic, said Krampah was assisting the police in investigations into the matter.

The PAC found that Krampah left his post as headteacher on February 1, 2018, for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) as a project assistant.



Auditor-General’s Report

This came from the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report on the Account of Ghana – Ministries, Departments, and Other Agencies for the year ended December 31– 2020, brought before the committee on January 31, 2024.

The report revealed that Krampah received unearned salaries between February 2018 and June 2020.

Meanwhile, the Auditor-General has recommended that the District Director of Education recover the amount from Krampah, with interest at the prevailing bank rate, and pay it into the Auditor-General’s Recovery Account with the Bank of Ghana.

In default, the amount should be recovered from the district director and validators.

Dr Avedzi made it clear that Krampah’s conduct contravened the Public Financial Management Regulation.