Jospong Group donates GH¢500,000 for renal treatment - At Korle Bu, UGMC, The Bank Hospital

Diana Mensah Feb - 09 - 2024 , 07:23

The Jospong Group of Companies has donated GH¢500,000 to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), the Bank Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre towards dialysis services.

The Renal Dialysis Unit of the KBTH received GH¢181,400, while the other facilities received GH¢120,000 each, with a further GH¢78,600 pledged towards the supply of consumables for the three hospitals.

The funds are to cover the cost of medical treatment for patients currently admitted to the facilities and undergoing treatment for renal conditions.

Rationale

The Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Jospong Group, Sophia Kudjordji, explained that the gesture formed part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of the Jospong Group of Companies.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong at KBTH, Ms Kudjordji stated that the donation was in fulfilment of the former’s promise and the company’s mission to improve the lives of people.

“We believe that improving the lives of people is not just about giving jobs, people must be healthy to be able to contribute their quota to the development of the nation,” she added.

Also, was the company’s “widow’s mite” in response to the several news items covered by the media on renal dialysis, and the loss of lives as a result of lack of resources for treatment and the challenges patients had to go through.

Ms Kudjordji expressed the hope that their contribution would augment the resources the unit needed to save the lives of patients who came to them for treatment.

“We are trusting God that He can continue to resource us so we can continue to support other people.

So this will be the beginning of great things happening and more people can be kept alive for a longer time to take care of their families,” she added.

Life-saving gesture

The Chief Executive Officer of the KBTH, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, who received the donation, gave an assurance that the department would ensure that the money was used for the intended purpose.

He thanked the company for the gesture and expressed the hope that the partnership created would forever remain so other people could also benefit.

He urged people to prioritise their health, stressing that dialysis, an expensive intervention, was preventive if people regularly went for checkups.

“Unfortunately, treatment of dialysis is not covered by the NHIS. we don't have any insurance cover for patients with chronic renal failure.

“So it means that they have to pay out of their pockets now and that is a challenge,” he said.

The CEO, therefore, appealed to individuals and organisations to support the hospital to have sustainable financing for people requiring dialysis.

Transplantation

Dr Ampomah said the hospital was committed to getting the organ transplantation law passed, explaining that: “This law would allow that when people die, they can choose to donate their organs, so that in their death, somebody can also benefit and have life.”

He indicated that, the hospital had already trained some medical officers to provide transplantation services, adding that “last year, we had two sessions of renal transplant and this year, it is going to continue and this is our way of providing solution.”

UGMC

The Director of Operations of the UGMC, Lucy Ofori-Ayeh, who received the cheque on behalf of management, thanked the team for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to assist the patients.