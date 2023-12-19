EMETTS trains 171 officers

Joshua Bediako Koomson Dec - 19 - 2023 , 08:29

The Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Technical Training School (EMETTS) at the Burma Camp has trained and equipped 171 officers with relevant and modern mechanical and electrical engineering technologies to enable them to adapt to the evolving trends in vehicle maintenance.

The officers comprised 136 soldiers from the Ghana Army, including seven females, 14 from the Ghana Navy and 20 from the Air Force including two females.

Ninety-two students among them also participated in the four-affiliate programmes of the Accra Technical University (ATU).

A closing ceremony for the one-year course was held at the school last Thursday.

Lance Corporal Ampomah Steve Junior of the 64 Infantry Regiment emerged the best student on the course.

Commendation

The Commanding Officer of the EMETTS, Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Essilfie Odoom, congratulated the students on successfully completing the basic course.

He further urged them to continue to study in preparation for the upgrading course and the Diploma course with the ATU.

This year, he said the school participated in a five-day workshop organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) at Winneba.

That, he said was an eye opener and, therefore, the school was in the process of gaining accreditation from the commission in order to mount new courses that would benefit the GAF.

Challenges

Lt. Col. Odoom said one of the major challenges confronting the school was accommodation.

However, he said the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG), was currently putting up a 160-bed student accommodation block for the school to help ameliorate the accommodation challenge.

Course objective

The Deputy Commandant, Ghana Armed Forces Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Brigadier General L. K. Gbetanu, urged the graduands to continue to apply the knowledge they had acquired when they returned to their various units.

The overall objective of the course, he said, was to give the potential tradesmen a solid foundation in various trades for the repair and maintenance of the military equipment.

He also entreated the Commanding Officer to expedite action on the accreditation process with the CTVET and commence running courses in Mechatronics Engineering at the Mechatronics Centre.