North Dayi MP supports first-year students

Timothy Gobah Dec - 19 - 2023 , 08:36

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, has presented some items to over 800 first-year senior high school students in her constituency.

They are mattresses, chop boxes, school bags, sanitary pads, exercise books, cash for some day students, gari, sugar, sardines, milk among others.

The initiative falls under her educational support for her constituents dubbed "Going to School With Joy".

At a ceremony to present the items, Ms Tetteh appealed to the students to read extensively, focus in class and be punctual at all times.

She said since education contributed greatly to the nation’s socio-economic development there was the need for them to work hard by concentrating more on their studies.

“I want to assure you of better days ahead when you hold the bull by the horn, take your studies seriously.

Success will be the outcome of ‘your labour”.

Ms Tetteh told the students that their efforts to achieve laurels would not make themselves and the North Dayi Constituency only proud, but their parents and the nation at large.

She further used the occasion to appeal to parents and guardians to be responsible and supportive of their wards in school and show more interest in their academic work.

The MP reiterated her commitment to serve the people of the North Dayi Constituency not only in respect of education, but other areas such as health, agriculture, religious and chieftaincy matters.

Ms Tetteh also highlighted numerous untapped tourism potential in the district and called for collaborative efforts at harnessing such potential.

Reason

Her decision and reason to invest in the educational support for the students, she said, was mainly to share in the burden on parents whose wards were going to school under the current difficult economic situation.

Both parents and their children could not hide their joy and appreciation to Ms Tetteh for coming to their aid.