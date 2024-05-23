CJ swears in Kayayei Justice Club executive

Diana Mensah May - 23 - 2024 , 09:25

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has sworn into office the newly elected executive members of the Justice Club of the "Orange Girls Network", a support group for female head porters, also known as "Kayayei.”

They are Asani Abi, President; Adam Barikisu, Vice-President; Sennye Priscilla, Secretary; Salifu Rita, Vice Secretary; Mumuni Jennifer, Organiser and Secretary, and Zakaria Ubeida, Treasurer.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place in Accra last Tuesday, marks a significant step towards empowering young women through legal education and leadership opportunities.

The Justice Club of the "Orange Girls" which draws its name from the vibrant colour often associated with energy and positivity, is dedicated to addressing the injustices faced by Kayayei, particularly in the bustling markets of Accra.

The Justice Club has been formed to give the members knowledge on human rights and other legal-related issues. The initiative, supported by the Judicial Service of Ghana and the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), aims to empower the head porters, most of whom have migrated from rural areas to Accra in search of better opportunities, with the skills and knowledge to overcome the substantial social and economic challenges they face.

CJ mentoring programme

The initiative is part of the annual Chief Justice's Mentoring Programme established six years ago by former Chief Justice, Justice Georgina T. Wood, the first female Chief Justice, to inspire young girls to become influential societal figures.

Initially, it was a day’s programme that sought to expose students to the structure of the court system and ignite their interest in the legal profession. Over the years, however, it was expanded to include both male and female students and other sectors of society, to encourage an interest in law and its societal impact.

Since assuming office, Justice Torkornoo has enhanced and extended the mentorship beyond a one-day annual event to ensure sustained development of the targeted groups.

Advice

The Chief Justice encouraged the girls to seize every available opportunity to rise and make meaningful contributions to society. She emphasised the unique value of each individual, saying, “You are indeed the best, because there is only one of you. There is no photocopy of you. You are unique."

The Chief Justice expressed her gratitude to the former Chief Justice, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, for her pioneering efforts in mentoring young girls and promoting justice.

She highlighted the contributions of Justice Wood, whose legacy continued to inspire young women across the nation.

Justice Torkornoo urged members of the Justice Club and the Orange Girls Network to continue the legacy of empowerment, providing young women with the tools and encouragement they need to achieve their full potential in justice and leadership roles.

Ownership

The Chief Justice further entreated the young girls to take ownership of their lives, hence the need for them to be equipped with essential skills. Justice Torkornoo discussed the role of education in shaping perspectives and fostering critical thinking and emphasised the value of personal growth and the importance of developing essential skills for facing life's challenges.

The Chief Justice congratulated the members of the Justice Club and the Orange Girls Network for their commitment to making a difference. The Chairperson of the CJ Mentoring Programme, Professor Justice Olivia Anku Tsede, who is a Justice of the Court of Appeal, stated that six schools in the Greater Accra Region and the Orange Girls Network were selected to serve as pilots in the formation of the Justice Clubs.

Prof. Tsede said since 2015, the UNFPA had collaborated with the Judicial Service in organising the mentoring programme for some head porters to inspire them to pursue the law profession.

“Two of such girls have made it to the University of Ghana and the Accra Technical University respectively,” she stated.

Collaboration

The Programmes Analyst, UNFPA, Faisal Bawa, on behalf of the country representative, said the collaboration emphasised the importance of inclusivity in empowering young girls.

"By extending this opportunity to our young girls, we are not only offering them a chance to gain legal justice but also to ignite their passion for career development and inspire them to become responsible citizens,” he said.

Appreciation

The newly elected President of the club, Asani Abi, expressed appreciation for the initiative and said it would inspire members to aim high in their academics.

"Our goal is to ensure that we (Kayayei) understand our rights and feel empowered to stand up against injustice. So together, we will work towards creating a safer and fairer environment for all head porters," Ms Abi said.