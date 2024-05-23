Featured

Tsatsu Tsikata to inaugurate CIR lecture series on land law in Ghana

Graphic Online May - 23 - 2024 , 08:37

The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) and the Chamber of Real Estate (CRE) are proud to announce an upcoming lecture series focusing on Land Law in Ghana.

This series will feature a lineup of top legal experts covering critical topics such as property rights, land registration, zoning, transactions, disputes, and legal aspects of development projects.

The inaugural lecture, set to commence on June 18, 2024, will take place at the Africa Trade House auditorium in Ridge, Accra. Esteemed legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata will launch the series with a lecture titled “The Real Estate Industry in Ghana and National Development.” The series will continue on June 20, 25, and 27, 2024, providing comprehensive insights into the real estate sector's legal frameworks.

Mr. Tsikata, celebrated for his profound expertise in corporate and constitutional law, will share his extensive legal experience, particularly focusing on the importance of legal reforms in promoting sustainable development, enhancing investment confidence, and ensuring equitable access to housing and land resources. His lecture will run from 5 pm to 8 pm on the opening day, setting the stage for a thorough exploration of the regulatory and compliance issues that shape Ghana's real estate landscape.

The CIR lecture series promises to deliver in-depth analysis on pivotal legal frameworks, offering valuable perspectives on property rights, land tenure systems, and other essential aspects of real estate law. Attendees can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the regulatory changes and compliance challenges facing the industry, fostering fair and equitable solutions for all stakeholders.

This event presents a unique opportunity for a wide range of participants, including real estate professionals, government officials, policymakers, academics, researchers, financial institutions, community leaders, advocates, students, and anyone interested in the real estate sector. It aims to provide insights, facilitate networking, and inspire collaborative efforts to leverage the real estate industry's potential for societal benefit.

The Chartered Institute of Realtors is dedicated to enhancing the knowledge, skills, and experience of professionals and individuals interested in the real estate industry through quality training and learning opportunities.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the lecture at www.charteredinstituteofrealtors.com to secure their attendance. Certificates of participation will be issued at the end of the first part of the series.