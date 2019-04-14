Christians mark Palm Sunday

Christians in Ghana today joined their brethren around the world to mark Palm Sunday, which commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem days before his arrest and crucifixion
It is christened Palm Sunday because, according to the Gospel, the people placed Palm fronds in Jesus' path and also waved them as they hailed him amid shouts of Hosanna, with the expectation that he was the Messiah to restore peace to them.
Jesus rode a young donkey and was also welcomed by the townspeople with songs and praises, amid the throwing of their garments and on the ground for Him to ride on as a sign of homage.
Today, faithful use palm fronds for the re-enactment of Christ's procession into Jerusalem around the world.
Children are very prominent in Palm Sunday parades in Ghana.
The palm frond has been adopted into Christian iconography to represent the victory of martyrs, or the victory of the spirit over the flesh.
From the Mary Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, West Airport, Hadiza Nuhhu Billa Quansah reports that Very Rev Fr. David Arko Amissah and Very Rev Fr. John Louis led the Palm Sunday ceremony.
Very Rev Fr John Louis who gave the homely said, "it is not strange for Christians to suffer for no suffering no salvation and no cross no crown."
Relating it to the world, Very Rev Louis said success does not come on a silver platter therefore, it is important to go through challenges and difficulties of life to enable one get to the top.
"When you go through suffering always remember Christ equally suffered for us on the cross just for us to have salvation, therefore, remain strong even in the face of adversity," he stated.
At the St Barnabas parish at