Amedzofe EP College of Education makes strides

The Amedzofe Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education (AMECO) in the Volta Region has held its12th congregation to award diplomas to 227 students who graduated.
Established by the German Bremen Missionaries on February 10, 1946 with 30 male students, the college started operations at Keta before it was moved to Amedzofe.
It started as a male institution with an initial teaching staff of six, and later became a mixed school when 20 female students were admitted alongside 40 male students in 1950.
Delivering the keynote address on the theme: "Transforming Teacher Education, the role of Stakeholders", the Rector of Nduom School of Business and Technology in the Central Region, Reverend Professor Daniel Nyarko, stressed the need to give teachers the necessary support and incentives to attain a well-designed educational structure for development.
He said teachers were the pivot of every educational system, thus their roles must be seen as keys to the success of any national educational system.
He stated the need for the use of technology for training teachers at the colleges of education and universities, in order to employ the same technology to teach students
Collaboration
He called on the Education Ministry to foster collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders through continuous national debates and discussions on educational policy matters before implementation in support of the transformation process in the education sector.
Prof. Nyarko advised traditional authorities to support the institution by helping to discourage people from litigation and encroachments over the college’s lands and other college properties.
"Acts of vandalism and public nuisance must be eschewed to enhance the conducive atmosphere needed for the work of the training institutions," he added.
In his address, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr Nelson Avuletey, assured the school that the government would recruit more teachers to fill the teaching gap in order to improve on education in the country for a holistic rapid development.
He said challenges that were facing the school would also receive the needed attention.
An old student of the school, Torgbui Adza Yi IV, Chief of Xiavi, who was the guest of honour, promised to continue to support the college.
That, he said, would impact positively on educational outcomes in the college and the country at large.
Caution
He cautioned teachers against the use of working hours to improve on themselves, especially distance learning teachers who left work for their personal interest.
"Devote more time to the job, give as much as you give to the people as you give to yourself and burn the midnight candle as you continue to learn," he added.
The Principal, Dr Dickson Tsey, called for support, attention and participation in the construction and renovation of the physical structures of the school.
He also appealed to the government to recruit more teachers because the school did not have enough teaching and non-teaching staff.
Other facilities such as a kitchen, library and main administration block was also needed for development.