MCE supports enrolment of street child at Agape Children’s Home

The pavement of a portion of the Teshie-Nungua roadside had been the home of little Christopher and his mother, a mentally challenged woman for the past seven years.
Living on the pavement with his mother over the years while begging for alms, Christopher had been exposed to the vagaries of the weather.
At Agape Home
Luck, however, smiled on the mother and son when the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Janet Tulasi Mensah, who spotted him and his mother along the road, expressed interest in rescuing Christopher to enable him to attend school.
Christopher has now found a new home at the Agape Children’s Home at Oyarifa near Accra, while his mother is also being housed at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.
Madam Mensah, who uses the road regularly, was excited that her toils were not in vain, “and after all this while, Christopher is now in the Agape Children’s Home”.
She said the little boy was going through thorough medical examination to ensure that he was medically fit, explaining that because the mother was mentally challenged, “the child speaks as though he is also not mentally sound”.
Madam Mensah said she was personally committed to the welfare of Christopher and pledged to do whatever it would take to ensure that the boy grew up to also contribute to the development of the country.
Assembly
Madam Mensah said there was the need for institutions and departments whose responsibility it was to attend to destitutes and the underprivileged in the society to live up to expectation, pledging that the Ga East Municipal Assembly would contribute towards the upkeep of children in the home.
She said the assembly was prepared to adopt the home and give the inmates the needed support, saying there were a number of children like Christopher who did not have anyone to cater for them, hence the need for efficient social services in the country.
Donation
In a related development, Madam Mensah has presented some food items and toiletries to the management of the home for the upkeep of the children.
The items included packs of non-alcoholic beverages, food items, boxes of drinking water and an undisclosed amount of money.
Presenting the items, Madam Mensah called on the society to support the upkeep of children in such homes, stating that those who were fortunate to have been blessed ought to give meaning to their blessings by sharing with those who did not have.
Receiving the items, the Administrator of the home, Mrs Tania Kontor, thanked Madam Mensah for showing kindness and support to the needy, saying “that is the heart of Christ”.