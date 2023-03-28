Amasaman MP cuts sod for construction of 10-bed capacity clinic

A groundbreaking ceremony has been performed for the construction of a 10-bed capacity clinic for residents in Adusa and surrounding communities, within the Amasaman constituency.

The project, to be completed in six months would include a ten-bed ward, maternity room, pharmacy, kitchen, and wash room for a medical officers on duty.

The ceremony was performed by the Member of Parliament for Amasaman, Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa in Accra and was attended by the technical team of the Ga-West Municipal Assembly and members of the Adusa community.

The project is being funded by the Members of Parliament (MPs) Common Fund and National Health Insurance Scheme Fund (NHIS) Fund.

Clinic project

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, Mr. Afrifa-Mensa, advised the community members to cooperate with the contractors to speed up work on the project.

He acknowledged the deplorable state of roads in Mayera and said he would work to put measures in place to ensure the reconstruction of the road before the end of the year.

“I am aware that roads in Mayera are in bad condition, but it is my desire to see to the reconstruction of the roads done by the end of the year.

“I will use all the avenues available to me; such as making known your issues on the floor or Parliament, using the media and other mediums to speak on the Mayera Road, and I believe that you shall soon see a facelift of it,” he said.

He said he would also undertake several projects in the Myera enclave to improve development in the area.

Appreciation

The Queen mother of Adusa-Mayera, Nana Akua II, thanked the Amasaman MP for his efforts and said the Clinic when completed would be beneficial to them.

“Going to Fase is not easy and with our road, it’s not helping especially pregnant women so we are very excited that this project is coming on.

“We will call on benevolent individuals and organisations to support the MP to ensure that the project was completed successfully,” she said.